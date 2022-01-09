Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.07.

Shares of THC opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

