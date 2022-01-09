Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $88.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

