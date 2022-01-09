TENT (TENT) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $445,089.48 and approximately $97,066.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00332199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00133374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.