Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,276,935.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,073.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

