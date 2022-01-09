Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,300.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $950.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

