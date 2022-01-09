Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.