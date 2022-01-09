Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

