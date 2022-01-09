Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE TGH opened at $37.22 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

