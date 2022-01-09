Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGSGY. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
