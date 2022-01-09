Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGSGY. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.5556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

