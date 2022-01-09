The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 237.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 515,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

