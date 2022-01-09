The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $26,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $408.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.07 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

