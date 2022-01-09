The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

