The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.