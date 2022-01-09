The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

Shares of GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

