The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 227,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,924. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

