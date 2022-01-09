The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.
Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 227,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,924. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
