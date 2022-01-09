The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

