The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.