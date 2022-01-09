The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

