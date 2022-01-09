The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

