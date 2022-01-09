The Transfer Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,871.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00013744 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $600.98 million and $93,871.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00123274 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

