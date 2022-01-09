The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 2,868 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

