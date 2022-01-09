The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 143,236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $148,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 267,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 809.3% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 25,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

