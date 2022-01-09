The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $169.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

