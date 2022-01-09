The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.5% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $370,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

