The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

