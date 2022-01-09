The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

