Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 257,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,863,000 after acquiring an additional 112,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

NYSE TMO opened at $607.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

