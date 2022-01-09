Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.78 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.