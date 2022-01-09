thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 1,532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 603.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 2.06. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

