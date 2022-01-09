Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,731. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

