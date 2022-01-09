Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

