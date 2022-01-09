Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.09 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.26. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

