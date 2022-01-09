Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.89 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

MOS stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

