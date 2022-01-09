Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.35 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,563.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,505.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

