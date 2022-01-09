Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $15.06 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

