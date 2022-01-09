Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.