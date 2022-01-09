Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 76,210 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

WMB stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

