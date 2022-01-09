TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.64

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 32494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

