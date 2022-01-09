TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.19. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 6,969 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $683.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $5,213,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $2,896,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

