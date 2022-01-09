Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.64. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,148 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

