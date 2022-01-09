Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ADT were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

