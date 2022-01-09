Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,390 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

