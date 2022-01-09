Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $325,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

