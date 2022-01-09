Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.