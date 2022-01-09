Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

