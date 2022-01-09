TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 215,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

