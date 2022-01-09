Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.