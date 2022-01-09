Truist Financial Corp Has $10 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

