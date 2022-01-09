Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,545 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

