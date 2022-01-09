Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,391 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.