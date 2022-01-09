Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,919 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

